403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China states diplomatic method ‘only way’ to solve Iranian nuclear problem
(MENAFN) China reaffirmed on Monday that a diplomatic approach remains the sole viable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, as Iran and European nations—France, Germany, and the UK—prepare to resume talks in Istanbul.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Guo Jiakun emphasized at a Beijing press conference that the Iranian nuclear matter is crucial not only for Middle East peace and security but also for the global non-proliferation framework. She reiterated China’s consistent stance that diplomacy is the only correct path forward.
Guo called on all parties to work collaboratively toward a political resolution. The upcoming negotiations in Istanbul follow recent discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and top diplomats from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU, who stressed the urgent need to return to diplomacy or face the reimposition of UN sanctions through the “snapback” mechanism.
Talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, were disrupted by Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which led to a 12-day conflict. Iran accused the US of complicity in the attack, which resulted in the deaths of key Iranian military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and included US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. A ceasefire was reached on June 24.
While the US and Europe insist that Iran must never develop nuclear weapons, Tehran maintains its nuclear program is solely for peaceful energy purposes. After meeting with the E3 and EU representatives, Araghchi blamed the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and said further talks depend on the other side’s readiness to engage in a fair and balanced agreement. He also urged the EU and E3 to abandon coercive tactics like the “snap-back,” which he claims lack legal and moral legitimacy.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Guo Jiakun emphasized at a Beijing press conference that the Iranian nuclear matter is crucial not only for Middle East peace and security but also for the global non-proliferation framework. She reiterated China’s consistent stance that diplomacy is the only correct path forward.
Guo called on all parties to work collaboratively toward a political resolution. The upcoming negotiations in Istanbul follow recent discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and top diplomats from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU, who stressed the urgent need to return to diplomacy or face the reimposition of UN sanctions through the “snapback” mechanism.
Talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, were disrupted by Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which led to a 12-day conflict. Iran accused the US of complicity in the attack, which resulted in the deaths of key Iranian military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and included US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. A ceasefire was reached on June 24.
While the US and Europe insist that Iran must never develop nuclear weapons, Tehran maintains its nuclear program is solely for peaceful energy purposes. After meeting with the E3 and EU representatives, Araghchi blamed the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and said further talks depend on the other side’s readiness to engage in a fair and balanced agreement. He also urged the EU and E3 to abandon coercive tactics like the “snap-back,” which he claims lack legal and moral legitimacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment