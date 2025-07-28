Exodus Movement, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 11, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it will provide a business update and release its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. An earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.

To access the webcast, please use this link . It will also be available on the Company's website . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the“Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at .

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Ryan Dicovitsky/Diana Bost

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Disclosure Information

Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites and , and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.