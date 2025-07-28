Number And Volume Of Transactions Via Mastercard In Azerbaijan Surge By Mid-2025

By the end of June 2025, the total number of transactions made through MasterCard cards issued by resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan, including statistical payment cards, reached 78.7 million, with a transaction volume of ₼5.1 billion ($3 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

