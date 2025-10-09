403
EURUSD Forecast Today - 09/10:Euro Trading Needs A Return
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Thrusday , October 09, 2025: Analysis of euro price against the dollar EUR/USD EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- General Trend: Bearish. EUR/USD Support Levels Today: 1.1580 – 1.1520 – 1.1440. EUR/USD Resistance Levels Today: 1.1680 – 1.1740 – 1.1800.
- Buy the EURUSD from the support level of 1.1540, target 1.1700, and stop 1.1480. Sell the EURUSD from the resistance level of 1.1720, target 1.1500, and stop 1.1800.
