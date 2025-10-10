MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Sresan Pharma's Ranganathan Taken To Parasia Court

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Chhindwara, Oct 10 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police has taken Ranganathan Govindhan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals to Parasia (Chhindwara) court on Friday, in connection with the deaths of 25 children due to toxic cough syrup.

Govindhan, who had a Rs 20,000 reward on his head, was apprehended in Chennai after he fled with his wife following the tragedy.

According to police sources, he will be produced before Parasia court at 2 p.m. and the SIT will seek his remand.

The team, comprising 12 members, including six officers dispatched to Tamil Nadu earlier this week to track Govindhan's movements and later arrested him on Wednesday.

Authorities feared he might flee abroad, as his children reside overseas. He has since been brought to Parasia in Chhindwara for further investigation.

The cough syrup in question, branded 'Coldrif', was found to contain dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol - a toxic chemical.

Meanwhile, the state government had arranged post-mortem examination of three deceased children and forensic teams are working to gather technical evidence to strengthen the case.

The state government has suspended some officials and arrested Praveen Soni in Parasia for prescribing the toxic cough syrup 'Coldrif'.

However Indian Medical Association has protested Soni's arrest as the association claimed doctors have no role in manufacturing of any medicine.

The Association, according to its office-bearers, are looking into options to move the High Court challenging Dr Soni's arrest. Public outrage over the incident has intensified.

Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest at Malviya Chowk, demanding the resignation of state Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Protesters accused the government of negligence, blaming it for the deaths of innocent children.

Posters of the minister were placed on the road as demonstrators called for accountability. The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern and demands for stricter pharmaceutical oversight, as investigations continue into the deadly lapse in drug safety.