India Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against West Indies In Second Test

New Delhi: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second Test on Friday as the hosts look to sweep the two-match series.

Strong favorites India come in unchanged at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground after their innings victory in the opening Test.

“The wicket looks good, we want to pile on the runs,” Gill said on a bright and sunny morning in the national capital.

The West Indies, led by Roston Chase, are looking for resurrection as they face a second successful Test whitewash after losing 3-0 to Australia at home recently.

They are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

The tourists have made two changes, with wicketkeeper-batsman Tevin Imlach and pace bowler Anderson Phillip coming in for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

“We think Anderson Phillip is good with the new ball and Imlach is a good batter against spin,” said Chase.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach (wk), Roston Chase (capt), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)