Qatar Gears Up To Host FIP ​​Asia Padel Cup 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Preparations are in full swing for the FIP Asia Padel Cup (Qatar 2025), set to take place from October 17 to 24, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The tournament will be held in two phases. The first stage, from October 17-19, will feature 17 national teams ranked between 5th and 21st across Asia and Oceania, divided into four groups. Group winners will advance to the final stage, joining the top four ranked teams in the region for the concluding phase from October 20-24.

Tariq Zainal, President of the Asian Padel Federation and Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation, confirmed that logistical and technical preparations are nearly complete to welcome participating teams.

As part of the event's buildup, the federation announced a platinum sponsorship agreement with Qatar Rail during a press conference held on Thursday. The deal was signed by Zainal and Head of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, Ajlan Al Enazi.

Zainal hailed the partnership as a strong example of collaboration between the sports sector and national institutions.

Meanwhile, Al Enezi expressed pride in supporting the first edition of the championship, stating the sponsorship reflects Qatar Rail's corporate social responsibility strategy and commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and national sporting events.

He added that sport plays a vital role in community building and youth empowerment, aligning with Qatar's broader social development goals.