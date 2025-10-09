Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Zhaparov Banks On Tech, Investment To Power Kyrgyzstan's Hydropower Future

2025-10-09 03:10:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 9.​ Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is undergoing large-scale transformations aimed at boosting generation capacity, advancing digitalization, and addressing electricity shortages, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov stated at the“Central Asia–Russia” summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the country is actively continuing the phased implementation of projects to construct small and medium hydropower plants and develop renewable energy sources.

“We are interested in acquiring advanced technologies and further expanding mutually beneficial investment cooperation in the hydropower sector,” the president emphasized.

Zhaparov added that Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen friendly relations with its allies and strategic partners while remaining committed to active political dialogue within the Central Asia–Russia cooperation framework.

