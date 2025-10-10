World Mental Health Day: JP Nadda Calls For Prioritising Emotional And Mental Well-Being
World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.
“Today, we observe World Mental Health Day, which reminds us to prioritise our emotional and mental well-being. This day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health,” Nadda said, in a post shared on the social media platform X.
Based on this year's theme, the Health Minister urged boosting mental health in times of humanitarian emergencies. He also called for increasing timely access to mental health services for all people.
“This year's theme, 'Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies', highlights the need to ensure support systems are available during emergencies. Let us work together to build a society that promotes care, understanding, and timely access to mental health services for all,” Nadda said.
The Ministry of Ayush called for prioritising mental well-being today and every day with“accessible, integrative ayush care”.
The Ministry promoted“holistic wellness through Ayurvedic practices including yoga, meditation, and balanced nutrition”.
“Embrace mindful living and disciplined routines for a healthier mind and a healthier life,” it added on X.
According to the latest data by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 crore people globally live with a mental health disorder, and women account for over 53 per cent.
It showed that anxiety and depressive disorders are the most common types of mental health disorders among both men and women. However, women are disproportionately impacted overall. Overall, more females (581.5 million) than males (513.9 million) live with a mental disorder.
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty stressed that well-being is imperative and not a luxury. She also urged women to take courage and ask for help.
“On #WorldMentalHealthDay, I am sending a message of hope and strength to all women. It is essential to recognise that on the path to emotional well-being, you do not have to walk alone and that recovery is always possible,” Murty said on X.
“Our well-being is not a luxury; it is the cornerstone of a happy home. There is immense courage in asking for support. Let today be the day we embrace our strength and take that brave first step towards healing,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment