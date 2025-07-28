Microtouch Unveils New Ruggedized Touch Solutions At Retailnow 2025

logo

New MicroTouch Rugged Touch Solutions

Purpose-Built Android Tablets, Outdoor Monitors, and Stainless All-in-Ones Deliver Ultimate Durability and Performance in Demanding Environments

- Scott Smith, Vice President of Product Solutions at MicroTouch

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MicroTouchTM, a leader in innovative touch technology, is proud to unveil its new ruggedized product line at RetailNOW 2025, Booth #312, in Las Vegas, NV. These new solutions-designed for real-world use in the harshest indoor and outdoor commercial environments-extend MicroTouch's portfolio with powerful, purpose-built performance where it matters most. Combining sleek design, industrial hardening, and intelligent engineering, this rugged lineup includes:

Mach Mobile 10.1” Android Tablet

Engineered for field-ready performance, the Mach Mobile Tablet is a powerful Android tablet purpose-built for mobility in the most demanding environments. Powered by the MediaTek MT8390 processor, it features a bright 500-nit, full HD touchscreen with anti-reflective optical bonding, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight.

Ideal for drive-thru operations, outdoor order taking, and mobile inventory management, the Mach Tablet is designed to withstand daily wear and even drops without compromising performance. An integrated barcode scanner, front and rear cameras, and a multi-color LED status bar make it an all-in-one solution for on-the-go staff. Optional accessories include a rotating hand strap, multi-port docking station, and side-mounted peripherals. With all-day battery life and IP-rated construction, it's built to thrive in difficult environments.

Mach-Outdoor Touch Monitors – Hardened for the Elements

Designed from the ground up for year-round outdoor use, the Mach Outdoor Touch Monitors are available in 10”, 21.5”, and 27” screen sizes. Each display features a metal enclosure, optically bonded touchscreen with etched anti-glare, and a 1500 nit high-brightness panel for readability in direct sunlight. When integrated into an enclosure, these monitors are IP66-rated and provide IK10 impact protection, ensuring they can withstand sun, rain, snow, dust, wind, and vandalism. Whether used in fuel dispensing kiosks, self-service QSR lanes, or theme park ticketing systems, they deliver crisp visuals and durable performance in any climate. Built-in features such as ambient light sensors and UV protection maximize longevity. Wide operating temperature ranges ensure reliable uptime-even in extreme heat or cold.

Mach KDS All-in-One

The Mach KDS is a 21.5” Android all-in-one touch computer that combines the power of the MediaTek Genio 700 processor with a fully sealed stainless-steel enclosure-making it ideal for environments that demand high hygiene and high heat resistance, such as commercial kitchens, food prep stations, and industrial washdown areas. With Power over Ethernet (PoE) support and an optically bonded 500-nit PCAP touchscreen, the Mach KDS ensures easy installation, superior image clarity, and long-term reliability. Its IP-rated enclosure resists moisture, chemicals, and grease, supporting routine cleaning without risk of damage.

Whether supporting order display systems, digital food safety tracking, or interactive kitchen workflows, this system keeps critical data flowing in the most demanding conditions.

“From scorching heat to pouring rain or the hustle of a busy drive-thru, our rugged solutions-like the Mach Mobile Tablet, Mach Outdoor Monitors, and Mach KDS-deliver the durability, performance, and confidence operators need in environments where standard devices fail,” said Scott Smith, VP of Strategic and Product Marketing at MicroTouch.

Designed to Endure. Built to Perform.

All three ruggedized solutions share a secure, unified Android architecture as their common DNA, long product lifecycles, and are backed by MicroTouch's reputation for quality and longevity. Whether deployed in retail, hospitality, transportation, food service, or industrial verticals, these devices deliver performance where failure is not an option.

Experience the new ruggedized lineup in person at the MicroTouch Booth #312 during RetailNOW 2025, taking place from July 27 to 29 in Las Vegas. For product information, visit or contact us at ....

About MicroTouch

MicroTouchTM is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry-via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit .

sacha arts

Bella Vista Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.