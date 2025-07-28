403
UN Sounds Alarm Over Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
(MENAFN) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher stated on Sunday, "As the world is witnessing, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is devastating."
Fletcher, who also serves as the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, described the dire situation on the ground: "One in three people in Gaza hasn't eaten for days. People are being shot just trying to get food to feed their families. Children are wasting away. This is what we face on the ground right now."
He acknowledged Israel’s recent move to ease restrictions by permitting a week-long increase in aid deliveries. This includes lifting customs controls on essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel entering Gaza via Egypt, as well as the establishment of designated safe corridors for UN convoys.
“This is progress,” Fletcher stated, but emphasized the critical need for massive aid shipments to prevent widespread famine and an escalating health emergency.
He underscored the UN and humanitarian groups’ readiness to provide lifesaving support but called for immediate and continuous efforts. These include faster approvals for convoy movements, increased daily crossings, safer routes avoiding densely populated areas, and an end to attacks targeting those seeking food assistance.
Since October 7, 2023, over 59,000 deaths have been reported in Gaza, with nearly 18,000 of the victims being children, according to Fletcher.
“International humanitarian law must be respected. Aid must not be blocked, delayed or come under fire. Hostages must be released, immediately and unconditionally,” he insisted.
“Ultimately of course we don't just need a pause -- we need a permanent ceasefire,” Fletcher concluded.
