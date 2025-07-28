403
Meloni Sees Progress in EU, US Trade Deal
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, has expressed her support for the European Union’s new trade deal with the US, despite receiving backlash within Italy over its terms.
After months of negotiations, the EU and the US have agreed on a trade arrangement that sets a baseline tariff of 15% on most exports, including cars, while tariffs on steel and aluminum will remain at 50%.
The agreement was finalized following a meeting between President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, both of whom hailed it as a “powerful” and “stabilizing” breakthrough.
Meloni, speaking to the press on Sunday, regarded the agreement as a positive step. “I think it’s positive that there’s an agreement,” she said, despite having previously criticized Trump’s tariff policies and calling for a zero-for-zero arrangement.
Italy, one of Europe’s leading exporters to the US, benefits from a trade surplus of over €40 billion ($46 billion), which further underscores the importance of such deals.
However, Meloni faced strong criticism from opposition leaders who accused her of not securing more favorable terms for Italy.
Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, wrote: “There is a winner – US President Trump – and a loser, or rather two: The EU and Giorgia Meloni.”
He warned that the tariffs could cost Italy as much as €23 billion in exports and jeopardize 100,000 jobs.
Democratic MEP Stefano Bonaccini also voiced his concerns, acknowledging that while “15% tariffs are better than 30%,” they still fall short of the ideal, cautioning that the deal could result in “tens of billions” in economic losses.
Former Labor Minister Andrea Orlando went further, labeling the agreement a “rip-off,” and criticized Meloni’s alignment with Trump. Orlando also questioned Ursula von der Leyen's role in the deal, suggesting she might be “either incompetent or acting in bad faith.”
