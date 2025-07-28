Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand’s Bangkok Mass Shooting Leaves Six Dead

2025-07-28 05:02:43
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities in Monday’s mass shooting at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market has climbed to six, following the death of a critically wounded security guard.

According to media, the suspected gunman opened fire at the busy market located in the Chatuchak district, killing four individuals before turning the weapon on himself.

Among the casualties were four security officers, a market vendor, and the shooter himself.

Authorities have identified the suspect as a 61-year-old former security guard who had worked alongside the slain guards at the same company.

After the attack, the suspect reportedly took a seat on a bench in the market’s center and then fatally shot himself.

Officials are actively investigating to determine the motive behind the shooting.

