Ben Gvir Continues Incitement Against Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Tel Aviv / PNN – Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has continued his incitement against the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, harshly criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the latter's remarks claiming that only“minimal aid” is being allowed into Gaza-despite the ongoing famine and genocide taking place in the besieged territory.

Netanyahu's statements came shortly after the Israeli army announced it would permit limited airdrops of aid into Gaza and begin what it termed a“local tactical pause in military activity” in select areas to allow for the passage of humanitarian assistance. However, international agencies and humanitarian organisations have condemned these moves as deceptive, warning that Israel continues to use starvation as a weapon of war against civilians.

Ben Gvir escalated his rhetoric, saying,“While we still have hostages in Gaza, our Prime Minister is transferring humanitarian aid there-this is a moral bankruptcy,” according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

He continued his inflammatory remarks, stating:“At this stage, the only thing that should be sent to Gaza is bombs and airstrikes, occupation, encouragement of emigration, and victory in the war.”

The far-right minister has repeatedly called for a continuation of the genocidal war and the starvation policy in Gaza. He has long advocated for preventing aid entry, occupying the entire territory, establishing Israeli settlements there, and forcibly displacing the Palestinian population.

Ben Gvir has previously denied the existence of real hunger in Gaza, contradicting the positions of dozens of countries and international humanitarian organisations that have warned of Israel's deliberate starvation tactics.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) also criticised the Israeli airdrops of aid, asserting they would not end the worsening famine.“This will not end the hunger crisis,” said Juliette Touma, UNRWA's Director of Communications, in comments to The New York Times that were later shared on UNRWA's official X account on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said on Sunday that the resumption of airdrops, after months of systematic starvation, promotes a“false sense of relief” while Israel continues to wield hunger as a weapon against civilians.

In early March, Israel reneged on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas that had been initiated on January 19. Since then, Israel has resumed its genocidal assault and rejected all international and UN-mediated calls for a ceasefire.

Gaza is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history, where severe famine intersects with an ongoing genocide waged by Israel-with U.S. support-since October 7, 2023.

Despite mounting warnings from international bodies, humanitarian groups, and Palestinian officials about the catastrophic effects of famine, Israel has completely closed all border crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical aid since March 2, escalating its starvation policy.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza's Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, the death toll from famine and malnutrition since October 7 has risen to 133 Palestinians, including 87 children.

Since the start of its campaign on October 7, Israel has waged a genocidal war in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of all international appeals and legally binding orders from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing war, backed by the United States, has resulted in over 204,000 Palestinians killed or injured, the majority of whom are women and children. More than 9,000 others remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid a famine that continues to claim lives-including those of many children.