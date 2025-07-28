LEOS Developments' Community Toy Drive Successfully Collected Over 300 Toys, Bringing Moments Of Happiness To Children In Need Across Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the UAE continues to lead in values of giving and inclusion, LEOS Developments aligns its success with the well-being of the wider community

– LEOS Developments, in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, hosted a successful toy drive last month, collecting over 300 toys for underprivileged children across the city.

Held at the LEOS amphitheatre in Business Bay, the initiative brought together members of the community to support vulnerable children, many of whom have been left without stable family support. The donated toys were distributed during a joyful afternoon event, where children were treated to refreshments, interactive games, and inclusive activities designed to bring joy and a sense of belonging.

“Building a community means more than creating homes; it means creating spaces where everyone, especially the most vulnerable, feels cared for and included,” said.“When it comes to children without families, who face unique challenges and uncertainties, it becomes even more important that we come together to offer support and hope. While no single initiative can address every need, small acts of kindness, like this toy drive, can create moments of joy and a sense of belonging for these children that matter deeply. We hope this inspires others to contribute in whatever way they can, helping build a more compassionate and inclusive society for all.”

This initiative also builds on LEOS Developments' wider commitment to social responsibility, following the company's pledge to donate profits from its Kensington Gardens development and all future projects to the Dubai Charity Association in support of long-term charitable causes across the emirate. It also aligns with national efforts like Dubai's Family Village , a government-backed residential community that provides long-term care for children without families, highlighting the importance of community-led contributions.

As the UAE continues to lead in values of giving and inclusion, LEOS Developments, by aligning its success with the well-being of the wider community, continues to set a powerful example of how business and philanthropy can work hand in hand to build a more compassionate and inclusive future.

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai's highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and Greenwood Royal, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.

