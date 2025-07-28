Sudan Rejects Parallel Gov't, Calls For Non-Recognition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: The Sudanese government on Sunday rejected a parallel government declared by a coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), urging other countries not to recognize it, according to a statement by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry strongly condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the step taken by the terrorist RSF militia in announcing a fake government, claiming to assign government positions to run Sudan," the statement said.

The ministry urged neighboring countries, the international community, regional and international organizations, as well as all governmental and non-governmental entities, to denounce the declaration of the parallel government and refrain from recognizing or engaging with it.

It emphasized that any form of engagement with the parallel government would constitute an infringement on Sudan's legitimate authority and sovereignty over its entire territory, and a clear violation of the rights and resources of the Sudanese people.

On Saturday, the Sudan Founding Alliance, led by the RSF, announced the formation of a parallel government.

The parallel government was announced in a televised statement broadcast via Telegram, naming Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi as the "prime minister."

According to the statement, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was selected as "President of the Presidential Council," the highest sovereign authority, while leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu was appointed as "Vice President of the Presidential Council."

The RSF signed a founding charter with various political and armed groups in February, setting the groundwork for the parallel government.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders.