S. Korea Advances Cheongung-II Missile Defense System

2025-07-28 01:51:55
(MENAFN) South Korea has announced the successful enhancement of its Cheongung-I air defense system, transitioning to the more advanced Cheongung-II model, which now has the capability to intercept both aircraft and ballistic missiles, according to a media report on Monday.

Citing information from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), South Korea's national arms procurement body, media reported that the initial deployment of the Cheongung-II system is complete. Full integration across the South Korean military is projected to be finalized by 2027.

The upgrade is a key element of Seoul’s strategic initiative to bolster its air defense infrastructure in response to escalating missile threats from North Korea.

Positioned as a central component of South Korea’s layered missile defense strategy, the Cheongung-II system offers enhanced interception capabilities at mid-altitudes. It also provides a more cost-effective solution compared to its predecessor, the Cheongung-I.

Beyond domestic deployment, the Cheongung-II has attracted international buyers, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia having also procured the system.

