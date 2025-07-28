403
S. Korea Advances Cheongung-II Missile Defense System
(MENAFN) South Korea has announced the successful enhancement of its Cheongung-I air defense system, transitioning to the more advanced Cheongung-II model, which now has the capability to intercept both aircraft and ballistic missiles, according to a media report on Monday.
Citing information from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), South Korea's national arms procurement body, media reported that the initial deployment of the Cheongung-II system is complete. Full integration across the South Korean military is projected to be finalized by 2027.
The upgrade is a key element of Seoul’s strategic initiative to bolster its air defense infrastructure in response to escalating missile threats from North Korea.
Positioned as a central component of South Korea’s layered missile defense strategy, the Cheongung-II system offers enhanced interception capabilities at mid-altitudes. It also provides a more cost-effective solution compared to its predecessor, the Cheongung-I.
Beyond domestic deployment, the Cheongung-II has attracted international buyers, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia having also procured the system.
