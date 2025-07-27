Shweta Tripathi: I Never Felt Like An Outsider

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor and producer Shweta Tripathi has talked about what made her launch her own production house and reflected on how the industry never made her feel like an outsider.

Talking about the motivation behind her new chapter in her career, Shweta shared: "Why wait for others to make it happen? There are so many stories and there are so many talented people. I am very blessed to know such people, and if I have the resources, then at least I will be able to provide them an opportunity.”

She said that she meets a lot of people on her journey, and there are some stories she totally relates to.

“And I want the world to feel them.”

“That's the reason I started my production house. It's very easy to point fingers at others for not supporting such talents, but we first need to ask ourselves: what am I doing for them? That was the original thought behind launching this venture," said Shweta.

Shweta's production house 'Bandarful' aims to be a collaborative space wheren storytelling is not restricted by stereotypes, commercial pressures, or social labels.

"I am very happy people took a chance on me. I feel glad that filmmakers saw beyond stereotypes they saw the talent, they saw the passion in me. And now, I want to see that in others and give them a platform,” she said.

Added the actress:“Especially those who genuinely care about cinema. That's who I want to collaborate with people who are passionate, not just about films, but about stories that matter and impact society.”

Talking about how the industry never made her feel like an outsider, she said:“Right from the beginning, I've had support from people like Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar. I never felt like an outsider.”

“It's always been about people's souls for me it's never about gender, physicality, caste, or class. At the core of it all, it's about emotion and connection."

Shweta emphasized that what excites her most is the idea of building something with like-minded individuals who care deeply about art, storytelling, and society.

"It's about collaboration with people who are driven by passion. People who care about art, about the craft, and about making a difference. That's what truly excites me," she said.

She shared that stepping into the producer's seat is a big learning curve.

"Being a producer is a learning process, and that's another thing that excites me. Every step is teaching me something new, and I'm ready for the ride."