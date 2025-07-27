403
USD 9 Bln.-Worth Deals Struck At Turkiye's IDEF-'25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, July 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary of the Turkish Defence Industries Dr. Haluk Gorgun said Sunday the deals sealed at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 amounted in value to USD nine billion.
The just-ended gathering has "showcased our defense industry's engineering prowess, export vision, and strategic resolve on the global stage," he wrote on his X account.
As many as 1,491 companies and 103 countries have been represented at the 17th edition of the fair, which started Tuesday, he noted.
The six-day event attracted over 120,000 visitors; it saw the introduction of 26 new defense industry products, Dr. Gorgun said, noting that more than 1,100 products exhibited for the first time.
A total of 270 deals have been struck during the event with a total volume of nine billion dollars, he affirmed.
"Sixty-five percent of the agreements focused on exports. These figures are not just a fair's balance sheet but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture," he added. (end)
