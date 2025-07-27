CII Seeks Central Legislation To Ensure Time-Bound Delivery Of Services To Businesses
According to the industry body, this move would boost regulatory certainty, improve ease of doing business, and enhance investor confidence.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that a dedicated law mandating timelines for approvals, disbursements, and clearances at the central level would support operational efficiency and strengthen long-term planning for enterprises.
Such a framework would bring legal backing and institutional accountability to service delivery for businesses, he added.
While many Indian states have implemented the Right to Services Acts for citizens, there is currently no central-level legislation to ensure that services provided to businesses by Union Ministries are delivered within set timelines.
The CII believes a similar approach at the central level would help establish a more transparent and predictable business environment.
The proposed law, as envisioned by the CII, would ensure that services are delivered through a faceless and digital system, with clear deadlines.
In cases where approvals are delayed, a provision for deemed approvals with full legal validity would be included.
Authorities would be required to give clear reasons for any rejection, and a strong grievance redressal mechanism would be put in place to handle appeals and complaints in a time-bound manner.
The CII also suggested that all business-related services be delivered exclusively through the National Single Window System (NSWS), the digital platform launched by the government in 2021 for regulatory clearances.
It recommended giving statutory backing to NSWS and linking it with the proposed central legislation to make it the sole interface for businesses seeking approvals, renewals, and other regulatory services.
By ensuring complete integration of central ministries and departments with NSWS, the platform can serve as a unified and transparent system for processing applications and ensuring timely service delivery.
The CII said this digital and legal framework would play a key role in realising the government's India@100 vision of becoming a global manufacturing and investment powerhouse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment