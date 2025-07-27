Mother Poisons 3 Minor Daughters To Death In Maharashtra's Thane, Mixes Pesticide In Food

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident, three minor girls were poisoned to death by their own mother after being distressed over domestic issues in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The accused woman, identified as 27-year-old Sandhya Sandeep Bere,was arrested by the police on Sunday. She was living at Talepada in Asnoli village under Shahapur area of Thane district.

Sandhya, a housewife, allegedly mixed a pesticide in "varan bhat" (a traditional rice and lentil dish) and served it to her daughters, aged 5, 8 and 10, on July 20, a senior police official said, according to news agency PTI.

The minor girls soon experienced health complications, including vomiting and giddiness, and were rushed to a local hospital.

As their condition worsened, two of them were later admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where they died on July 24 and July 25. Another girl was shifted to a hospital in Nashik where she succumbed on July 24, the official said.

According to the police, the Khinavli police station initially registered a case of accidental death. However, the autopsy report on Saturday night revealed the presence of poison in the children's bodies.

On the basis of the crucial evidence, the police registered a case of murder against the children's mother and arrested her around 2 AM on Sunday.

Sandhya had been grappling with domestic issues, including her husband's habit of liquor consumption. She had separated from her husband and was struggling to care for her three daughters which apparently drove her to the crime, as per the police.

The woman's in-laws had suspected her involvement in the death of the three children.

Further investigation was underway into the matter.

UP news: 2 minor girls abducted at gunpoint, raped

Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped after being abducted at gunpoint from their home in the Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar district, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the two accused, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, under sections of the BNS and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Circle Officer (CO)Gajendra Pal Singh said.

He added that both men are currently absconding and two police teams have been formed to arrest them.

The incident came to light when the minors, aged 15 and 16, returned home and informed their family members about the alleged rape.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' family, Pradeep and Gaurav, also from the same village, arrived on a motorcycle and abducted the girls at gunpoint on Friday. The two cousins were taken to another location where the alleged rape occurred.