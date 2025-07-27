4Th Test: England Skipper Ben Stokes Bowls During Practice Ahead Of Day Five Play
Broadcast visuals showed Stokes running and bowling on the practice pitches while the rest of the England team were going about their drills at Old Trafford. Stokes didn't bowl in any of the 63 overs bowled by England on day four after suffering from cramps in his left leg during his knock of 141 and even retired hurt at one point on day three's play.
But Stokes practicing his bowling means he could be called upon with the ball on day five, when India resumes their second innings from 174/2, trailing England by 137 runs.
Stokes, the leading wicket-taker in the series, picked an impressive 5-72 when India posted a first innings score of 358.
"It might be a little test. Stokes certainly wasn't moving as well as that yesterday. It certainly looked like he had more than cramps yesterday, but he did some sprints (this morning), bowled a few overs - albeit only off a light run-up.
"I think he'll be hoping not to have to bowl today, give the body a bit more rest, but needs must and England want to win this Test match desperately. For all of us, just seeing him move slightly better this morning, whether he bowls or not, is a good sign," said former England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Sky Sports' broadcast.
England, who have a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, remain favourites to take an unassailable lead on Sunday's final day at Old Trafford. Minus Stokes bowling on day four, England looked rather indecisive with the ball, as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill hit unbeaten knocks of 87 and 78, respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment