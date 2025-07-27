ENG Vs IND, 4Th Test: Will Rain Come To Team India's Rescue On Final Day At Old Trafford?

The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India has arrived on the final day at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The penultimate day of the Manchester Test was quite eventful as India dominated the second half of the proceedings after England dominated the morning session on Saturday, July 26.

At the close of play on Day 4, Team India posted a total of 174/2 in 63 overs, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting on 87 and 78, respectively, alongside their unbeaten 174-run stand for the third wicket, and the visitors were trailing by 137 runs to England's first innings lead of 311 runs after the posted a total of 669.

Stumps on Day 4 in Manchester! ️A splendid partnership between Captain Shubman Gill (78*) & KL Rahul (87*) takes #TeamIndia to 174/2 👏👏A gripping final day of Test cricket awaits ⏳Scorecard ▶️ #ENGvIND twitter/1EMrsu90I3

- BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2025

Team India assumed their second innings batting. The visitors received early setbacks with two consecutive dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, who were removed for a duck by Chris Woakes in an opening over of the second innings, and India were 0/2 in 0.5 overs.

However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill revived India's batting not only with their resilience but also played more defensively than in the afternoon session to ensure no further damage was done and frustrated the England bowlers, who were looking to trigger a further collapse in the visitors' batting line-up.

Will Rain play spoilsport on the final day of Manchester Test?

Amid the anticipation around the result on the final day, with Team India resuming their second innings with a 137-run first-innings deficit and England yet to bat in the second innings, there is a looming possibility that rain could interrupt on Day 5 of the Manchester Test.

According to the UK Met Office department, there is a possibility of precipitation throughout the morning session, with an 80 to 90% likelihood of showers, which could delay the start of play. In the afternoon, the rain is expected to continue disrupting the proceedings, with an 80% chance of precipitation, gradually decreasing to 60% by 3 PM UK time.

In the evening, there is likely to be a 50% chance of rain, which will reduce to 30% by 5 pm UK time, keeping hopes alive for a shortened session of play should the outfield conditions permit a restart.

Drizzle in Manchester now, where last day of 4th #IndvEng test match will open in 4 & 1/2 hrs. It may make batting more difficult, especially when the new ball arrives. It may also save India if play is rain-affected. twitter/sAqS7YbiIv

- K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) July 27, 2025

Looking at the weather forecast by the UK Met Office department, the final day of the Manchester Test appears to be at the mercy of rain, raising uncertainty over whether enough play will be possible for either side to force a result.

In the first two days of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, there were slight interruptions due to rain, but the impact was minimal and did not significantly affect the flow of play. The opening day of the Manchester Test saw early stumps after bad light intervened during the final session.

Rain likely to come to India's aid for a draw at Old Trafford

Team India will resume their second innings batting at 174/2 and trailing by 137 runs, with eight wickets in hand. Given the weather conditions predicted by the UK Met Office department, the fourth Test is likely to end in a draw, as persistent interruptions throughout the final day could significantly, making it difficult for England to bowl out and enforce a result.

This is likely to come as a huge relief for Team India, who are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, as a draw in the fourth Test would keep their hopes alive of leveling the series in the final match and avoiding a series defeat on English soil.

The fifth and final match of the ongoing series will take place at The Oval on July 31.