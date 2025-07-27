Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WFP Sounds Alarm as Food Aid for 1.3M Nigerians Nears Collapse

WFP Sounds Alarm as Food Aid for 1.3M Nigerians Nears Collapse


2025-07-27 05:09:25
(MENAFN) The World Food Program (WFP) has issued an urgent alert that its critical food and nutrition support for 1.3 million people in northeastern Nigeria is set to stop by the end of July due to a drastic lack of funding.

In a statement released Wednesday, the UN agency cautioned, “Without immediate funding, millions of vulnerable people will face impossible choices,” such as severe hunger, forced migration, or exploitation by extremist factions.

The WFP revealed that its stocks of food and nutrition supplies were exhausted in early July, signaling that lifesaving aid will cease once the current distribution phase concludes.

David Stevenson, the WFP country director for Nigeria, emphasized the severity of the crisis: “Nearly 31 million people in Nigeria are now facing acute hunger, a record number.”

He further underscored the urgency: “At the same time, WFP’s operations in northeast Nigeria will collapse without immediate, sustained funding.”

During the first half of 2025, the WFP provided essential aid to 1.3 million people in northern Nigeria. However, ongoing funding deficits jeopardize support for an additional 720,000 individuals. The organization urgently requires $130 million to maintain its programs through year-end.

The agency also warned that children under two years old will bear the brunt of the aid suspension, while escalating violence has already displaced 2.3 million people in northern Nigeria, overwhelming limited resources.

Stevenson warned, “When emergency assistance ends, many will migrate in search of food and shelter. Others will adopt negative coping mechanisms – including potentially joining insurgent groups – to survive.”

MENAFN27072025000045017169ID1109847781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search