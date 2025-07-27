Baku Metro To Change Operating Hours
Baku Metro will change its operating hours in connection with the concert of world-famous singer Justin Timberlake, to be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on July 27, Azernews reports.
Taking into account the start of the concert at 20:00, the working hours of metro stations will be extended by 2 hours on the night of July 27-28.
Thus, the entrances to all stations will be available to passengers from 00:00 to 02:00.
The purpose of this step is to ensure that concert participants can use public transport comfortably and safely at late hours.
Passengers going to the event are recommended to use exits 3 and 4 of the Koroglu station.
