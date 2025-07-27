403
Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Decline in Poverty Level
(MENAFN) The poverty rate in Uzbekistan has dropped sharply to 6.8 percent as of July 1, 2025, the presidential press service confirmed in a Friday statement.
This marks a significant decline from the 8.9 percent poverty level recorded at the close of 2024, based on prior official figures.
The statement highlighted that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev recently reviewed a briefing on innovative strategies targeting the country’s employment and vocational training systems.
Since the start of 2025, Uzbekistan has adopted internationally inspired models, including strengthened collaboration between the banking sector and local community organizations called mahallas. This partnership is designed to boost employment opportunities at the grassroots level.
"In the first half of the year alone, more than 3 million people were involved in gainful employment," the statement noted.
"The system created to reduce poverty and the funds allocated for this purpose are already yielding results -- as of July 1 of this year, the poverty level in the country has fallen to 6.8 percent," the press service emphasized.
The presentation also unveiled fresh measures intended to accelerate poverty reduction. A key component is reorienting employment agencies from traditional regulatory roles to becoming proactive partners working alongside employers.
President Mirziyoyev previously declared in September 2024 that fighting poverty would evolve into "a nationwide movement."
