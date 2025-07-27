American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 Flight Evacuated Due To Fire: WATCH Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In another flight related incident, an American Airline s flight caught fire at Denver International Airport (Colarado, US) on July 26 (local time), leading to the immediate emergency evacuation of passengers, according to reports.

According to reports, the landing gear (or wheels) of the Boeing 737 Max 8 flight caught fire , leading to evacuation of all passengers and crew onboard the American Airlines flight AA3023, bound for Miami, Florida.

Passengers and crew got off the flight, which sparked flames shortly after moving on the runway, using emergency slides, visuals showed.

In an official statement on the matter, American Airlines said the aircraft's tyre“experienced a maintenance issue” just before take-off, adding:“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team.”

According to reports, the incident caused one injury, but the 173 passengers and crew are accounted for and deboarded.

The incident occured at 2.45 pm local time just before the flight took off from the Denver International Airport runway. First responders and fire fighters were alerted and rushed to the scene.

Notably, the fire also caused a brief ground stop to all other flights at the airport for a little while, amid rescue efforts.

This is the second incident of fire on an American Airlines flight in Denver, after the the engine of a Boeing 737 caught fire in March 2025.

Reactions online ranged from anger to dark humour, with many social media users also criticising the passengers for evacuating with luggage, instead of making their way out without encumberances.

One wrote:“This is nerve wracking to watch!”, another added:“My fear of flying increases daily.”; and one passenger mourned:“This is becoming routine for airline travel.”

Another was angry:“People still taking their sh*t in an aircraft emergency has gotta be the biggest selfish thing ever Video if American Airlines emergency at Denver today.”