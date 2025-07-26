Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RI Mining Takes Advantage Of The Global XRP Craze To Open A New Era Of AI Cloud Mining Allowing Your Digital Assets To Change From Passive To Active At Any Time

RI Mining Takes Advantage Of The Global XRP Craze To Open A New Era Of AI Cloud Mining Allowing Your Digital Assets To Change From Passive To Active At Any Time


2025-07-26 09:00:50
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) XRP is popular outside the circle, and digital assets are no longer“sleeping”

San Francisco, California, 26th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In 2025, XRP has become the absolute focus of the digital currency world. With the implementation of the US“Genius Act” digital asset bill, mainstream banks and cross-border payment institutions have connected to the XRP network, and digital assets are becoming a new link connecting the world. For coin holders, simply waiting for the price of the coin to rise is a thing of the past. How to make XRP“work” every day is the choice of smart people.

RI Mining takes the lead in launching XRP cloud mining, a new way to play“one currency to travel around the world”

In this wave, RI Mining has been fully upgraded and announced the official launch of XRP direct charging and direct mining AI cloud mining service. No matter where you are, as long as you hold XRP, you can open an efficient AI mining contract with one click and easily reap daily digital income. RI Mining connects thousands of crypto-friendly merchants and global life service platforms, allowing digital assets to truly pay for global payments and free travel.

Five innovative advantages, XRP assets can be efficiently increased at any time

Direct deposit and direct mining, zero threshold to enter: Use XRP to directly participate in mining, no need to exchange, extremely fast arrival, and zero difficulty in operation.

Daily settlement, automatic transfer: AI intelligent scheduling, visible income every day, withdraw cash to wallet at any time, and easily cope with market fluctuations.

Multiple security features, no worries about funds: separation of hot and cold wallets, real-name and multi-layer protection, strict compliance with global compliance standards.

Green computing power, practicing low-carbon environmental protection: relying on clean energy mining, allowing digital wealth growth and sustainable development to go hand in hand.

Global circulation, spend as you earn: multi-currency withdrawals, real-time payments for global consumption and travel, truly breaking down regional and currency barriers.

A new proposition for digital life – let XRP pay for your ideal life

Whether you dream of traveling around the world as a“digital nomad” or pursuing an efficient and free remote life, as long as you have RI Mining, XRP can become your stable source of passive income. Daily income can not only be withdrawn instantly, but also directly used to pay for flights, hotels, restaurants and other global consumption, completely getting rid of cumbersome exchange and high fees.

Just four steps to start a new era of XRP passive income

  • Register an account Visit RI Mining official website: , register and receive a $15 exclusive reward for new users.
  • Deposit XRP Select“XRP Deposit” in your account, and the system will generate a unique wallet address. The minimum investment is 30XRP, and the operation is simple and clear.
  • Choose a contract Flexibly choose from a variety of contract types such as short-term/long-term/high-yield to meet different funding needs and return preferences.
    • Contract type Amount Period Daily income Total revenue
    Experience Contract $100 2 $4 $108
    Basic Contract $1,000 10 $15 $1,150
    Intermediate Contract $5,000 15 $85 $6,275
    Advanced Contract $10,000 20 $200 $14,000
    Super Contract $23,000 27 $690 $41,630
  • Sit back and enjoy the benefits After the contract takes effect, the system will automatically distribute mining income every day, and you can withdraw it to your XRP wallet at any time, truly realizing“coin to coin”.

    Globally recognized, RI Mining opens a new paradigm for digital asset appreciation

    “XRP is driving the global digital financial revolution. RI Mining's innovative cloud mining service opens up new space for investors to actively increase the value of their assets.” – Dr. Lisa McCarthy, senior analyst at the Global Blockchain Research Institute, commented,“With just a mobile phone and a contract, you can turn XRP from passive to active at any time and enjoy the new life brought by digital assets.”

    Join now and grab the XRP passive income bonus!

    Don't let your XRP“stand still”, join RI Mining now and let your digital assets start a new journey of active income, helping you realize your dream of global travel and free life!

    Official website:

    MENAFN26072025007158015398ID1109846846

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search