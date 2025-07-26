Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up On Highway After Speeding Truck Loses Control 1 Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman was killed and eighteen others were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident took place near the Adoshi tunnel under the Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, news agency PTI reported.

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

"The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.