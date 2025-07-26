403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwan begins counting recall Ballots aimed at twenty-four opposition
(MENAFN) Taiwan started tallying ballots on Saturday in a major recall vote aimed at 24 opposition lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, along with a suspended mayor. The vote is being seen by many as a key maneuver in the ongoing political battle between the KMT and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed by 4 p.m., with reports of long queues at various locations across the island. Final results were expected by Saturday night, according to reports.
The recall efforts primarily target KMT legislators based in northern Taiwan — areas where the party enjoys strong voter backing. Among the prominent figures facing recall is Hung Meng-kai, a KMT representative from New Taipei who garnered the most votes during the 2024 legislative elections. Also on the list is Ann Kao, the suspended mayor of Hsinchu and a former member of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), who became embroiled in a corruption scandal resulting in her conviction.
While the DPP has publicly distanced itself from leading the recall campaigns, party head and regional leader William Lai Ching-te has openly endorsed calls to remove the targeted lawmakers.
Political observers view the recall as part of a broader strategy by the DPP to recover legislative influence following the loss of its parliamentary majority last year. The Lai administration has faced multiple challenges in advancing its legislative agenda due to the shifting power dynamics.
A second phase of recall voting is scheduled for August 23, which could lead to by-elections that may shift the balance of power in the legislature further.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed by 4 p.m., with reports of long queues at various locations across the island. Final results were expected by Saturday night, according to reports.
The recall efforts primarily target KMT legislators based in northern Taiwan — areas where the party enjoys strong voter backing. Among the prominent figures facing recall is Hung Meng-kai, a KMT representative from New Taipei who garnered the most votes during the 2024 legislative elections. Also on the list is Ann Kao, the suspended mayor of Hsinchu and a former member of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), who became embroiled in a corruption scandal resulting in her conviction.
While the DPP has publicly distanced itself from leading the recall campaigns, party head and regional leader William Lai Ching-te has openly endorsed calls to remove the targeted lawmakers.
Political observers view the recall as part of a broader strategy by the DPP to recover legislative influence following the loss of its parliamentary majority last year. The Lai administration has faced multiple challenges in advancing its legislative agenda due to the shifting power dynamics.
A second phase of recall voting is scheduled for August 23, which could lead to by-elections that may shift the balance of power in the legislature further.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment