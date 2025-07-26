Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan begins counting recall Ballots aimed at twenty-four opposition

2025-07-26 09:02:42
(MENAFN) Taiwan started tallying ballots on Saturday in a major recall vote aimed at 24 opposition lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, along with a suspended mayor. The vote is being seen by many as a key maneuver in the ongoing political battle between the KMT and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed by 4 p.m., with reports of long queues at various locations across the island. Final results were expected by Saturday night, according to reports.

The recall efforts primarily target KMT legislators based in northern Taiwan — areas where the party enjoys strong voter backing. Among the prominent figures facing recall is Hung Meng-kai, a KMT representative from New Taipei who garnered the most votes during the 2024 legislative elections. Also on the list is Ann Kao, the suspended mayor of Hsinchu and a former member of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), who became embroiled in a corruption scandal resulting in her conviction.

While the DPP has publicly distanced itself from leading the recall campaigns, party head and regional leader William Lai Ching-te has openly endorsed calls to remove the targeted lawmakers.

Political observers view the recall as part of a broader strategy by the DPP to recover legislative influence following the loss of its parliamentary majority last year. The Lai administration has faced multiple challenges in advancing its legislative agenda due to the shifting power dynamics.

A second phase of recall voting is scheduled for August 23, which could lead to by-elections that may shift the balance of power in the legislature further.

