Naughty Coin (NOTY) Launches Revolutionary Crypto Ecosystem: Introducing The NOTY Card And Free Token Rewards Via Telegram Mini App
NOTY Card: Spend Crypto Like Never Before
The NOTY Card is the centerpiece of the NaughtyCoin ecosystem - a global VISA-compatible crypto card that allows users to spend NOTY Coin and other supported cryptocurrencies instantly in-store and online, anywhere VISA is accepted .
Key Features:
Global Usage - Pay at any store that accepts VISA
NOTY Coin Cashback on every spend
Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion at the point of sale
Secure & Compliant with global payment standards
Exclusive Perks for early adopters and card holders
The NOTY Card brings borderless crypto payments to life, eliminating the need to constantly convert and withdraw digital assets manually. It's crypto, but actually usable .
Earn Free NOTY Coin - No Investment Needed
NaughtyCoin has reimagined community-driven adoption through its Telegram Mini App , where users can earn FREE NOTY Coin daily by participating in:
Mining Activities
Referral Campaigns
Leaderboard Competitions
Airdrop Bonuses
By simply using the Telegram bot, anyone can start mining NOTY Coin for free , invite friends to earn referral commissions, and climb the leaderboard for special rewards.
With over 15,000+ monthly active users , the NaughtyCoin Mini App has become one of the fastest-growing crypto bots on Telegram, offering true utility, community fun, and real rewards. Building an Ecosystem, Not Just a Token
NaughtyCoin is more than just another meme coin or speculative token. It's an ecosystem focused on usability, rewards, and user ownership . The NOTY Card and Telegram app are only the beginning. Coming features include:
NOTY Vault for secure savings and staking
Web3 DApp Integration
DAO Governance with real community voting
Gaming & NFTs for future rewards
Big Airdrops & ICO/IDO Launching Soon!
In addition to its existing ecosystem, NaughtyCoin is preparing for:
Major Airdrop Events - for both new and active users
ICO / IDO Launches - giving early access to exclusive token offerings
Whitelist & Pre-Sale Rounds - launching soon via the official website and Telegram
Stay connected for announcements and secure your place in the Next Big Crypto Movement .
About NaughtyCoin
NaughtyCoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on The Open Network (TON) , leveraging the scalability and speed of Telegram's ecosystem. With a vision to combine real-world payments and community-first reward systems , NaughtyCoin is setting the standard for utility tokens in the Web3 era.
Press Contact
For General Enquiries
...
Website:
naughtycoin
Mini App:
Telegram Channel:
Twitter:
Legal Disclaimer:
