Naughty Coin (NOTY) Launches Revolutionary Crypto Ecosystem: Introducing The NOTY Card And Free Token Rewards Via Telegram Mini App

NaughtyCoin, a bold new project in the crypto space, has announced the official launch of its flagship product, the NOTY Card, a crypto-powered VISA card designed to bring real-world utility to digital assets. Alongside the card, NaughtyCoin is making waves by offering users rewards through its gamified Telegram Mini App - an engaging and user-friendly experience for the masses.







NOTY Card: Spend Crypto Like Never Before

The NOTY Card is the centerpiece of the NaughtyCoin ecosystem - a global VISA-compatible crypto card that allows users to spend NOTY Coin and other supported cryptocurrencies instantly in-store and online, anywhere VISA is accepted .

Key Features:



Global Usage - Pay at any store that accepts VISA

NOTY Coin Cashback on every spend

Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion at the point of sale

Secure & Compliant with global payment standards Exclusive Perks for early adopters and card holders

The NOTY Card brings borderless crypto payments to life, eliminating the need to constantly convert and withdraw digital assets manually. It's crypto, but actually usable .

Earn Free NOTY Coin - No Investment Needed

NaughtyCoin has reimagined community-driven adoption through its Telegram Mini App , where users can earn FREE NOTY Coin daily by participating in:



Mining Activities

Referral Campaigns

Leaderboard Competitions Airdrop Bonuses

By simply using the Telegram bot, anyone can start mining NOTY Coin for free , invite friends to earn referral commissions, and climb the leaderboard for special rewards.

With over 15,000+ monthly active users , the NaughtyCoin Mini App has become one of the fastest-growing crypto bots on Telegram, offering true utility, community fun, and real rewards. Building an Ecosystem, Not Just a Token

NaughtyCoin is more than just another meme coin or speculative token. It's an ecosystem focused on usability, rewards, and user ownership . The NOTY Card and Telegram app are only the beginning. Coming features include:



NOTY Vault for secure savings and staking

Web3 DApp Integration

DAO Governance with real community voting Gaming & NFTs for future rewards

Big Airdrops & ICO/IDO Launching Soon!

In addition to its existing ecosystem, NaughtyCoin is preparing for:



Major Airdrop Events - for both new and active users

ICO / IDO Launches - giving early access to exclusive token offerings Whitelist & Pre-Sale Rounds - launching soon via the official website and Telegram

Stay connected for announcements and secure your place in the Next Big Crypto Movement .

About NaughtyCoin

NaughtyCoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on The Open Network (TON) , leveraging the scalability and speed of Telegram's ecosystem. With a vision to combine real-world payments and community-first reward systems , NaughtyCoin is setting the standard for utility tokens in the Web3 era.

Press Contact

For General Enquiries

Website:

naughtycoin

Mini App:





Telegram Channel:



Twitter:

