Fatal fever outbreak takes lives of over 150 in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Nigeria is facing a growing Lassa fever outbreak that has killed at least 151 people and infected more than 800 in the first half of 2025, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In its latest epidemiological report for Week 27, published on X (formerly Twitter), the NCDC revealed the national case fatality rate has increased to 18.9%, compared to 17.3% during the same period in 2024. The number of affected states has now reached six – Ondo, Edo, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Lagos, and Enugu – with three new deaths and 11 new confirmed cases reported this week.
Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease endemic to parts of West Africa. It spreads primarily through exposure to food or surfaces contaminated by rodent excreta, though human-to-human transmission is also possible, especially in healthcare environments with inadequate infection control.
Symptoms typically start with fever, sore throat, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea, and can progress to facial swelling, fluid in the lungs, and severe internal bleeding.
In 2024, Nigeria recorded 1,309 confirmed cases and 214 deaths from the disease, according to Springer data. Health experts say the current outbreak highlights systemic gaps in the country's healthcare infrastructure.
Public health expert Dr. Solomon Chollom told DailyPost that communities must be part of the solution. “Hospitals can’t fight Lassa alone. People must be educated on how the disease spreads—mainly through rodent contact—and how to prevent it.”
Virologist Dr. Moses Ayorinde emphasized to Punch that affected states, including Ondo, Edo, and Taraba, suffer from resource shortages, delayed diagnostics, and insufficient isolation wards.
Last month, the government announced it was intensifying response efforts through expanded surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and the delivery of medical supplies to high-risk areas, according to DailyPost.
