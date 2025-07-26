Cambodia urges truce with Thailand amid escalating border clashes

Cambodia has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with Thailand amid escalating border clashes that have already killed over 30 people and displaced nearly 200,000. Speaking at the United Nations, Cambodia’s ambassador Chhea Keo emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and urged Thailand to agree to a truce without conditions.In response, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said that Cambodia must demonstrate "genuine sincerity in ending the conflict" for ceasefire negotiations to proceed. The violence, which began on Thursday, has now entered its third consecutive day and continues to spread along the border.At least 19 people, including 13 civilians and six soldiers, have been killed in Thailand, while Cambodian officials have reported 13 deaths, comprising eight civilians and five soldiers. Thailand has evacuated nearly 140,000 people from affected areas and imposed martial law in eight districts near the border. Cambodia has reported over 35,000 people displaced due to the fighting.The clashes have intensified with new attacks reported near Thailand’s southern coastal areas, where Cambodian forces were reportedly pushed back by the Thai navy. Earlier confrontations were centered around Thailand’s Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Srisaket provinces. Thailand has accused Cambodia of targeting civilian zones with rocket fire, prompting mass evacuations. Meanwhile, Cambodia has accused Thailand of deploying cluster munitions, which are banned under international law for their widespread impact on civilian populations. Thailand has not officially responded to the accusation.Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on Friday that the conflict is dangerously close to turning into a full-scale war. He noted that heavy weaponry is being used and that the violence has expanded to twelve different locations along the border. Both sides continue to trade accusations as regional and international observers urge a swift return to diplomacy.

