Man City Set To Sign Dutch Midfielder Reijnders From AC Milan

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Serie A side AC Milan on a five-year contract worth 55 million euros ($62.60 million), a team source confirmed on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Reijnders joined Milan in 2023 on a five-year contract, which he further extended until 2030 in March. He has made 104 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning one Italian Supercup title.

He impressed during the 2024-25 season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions as he was named the Serie A's best midfielder, despite Milan finishing eighth in the league.

Reijnders, who has also made 22 appearances for the Netherlands and is part of the squad for their World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Finland and Malta this month, confirmed negotiations between the clubs were ongoing.

"The clubs are still in talks. For me it's wait and see now," Reijnders told Dutch weekly Voetbal International on Wednesday.

"The Premier League is of course a great league, you dream of that as a little boy. I haven't had any contact with (coach) Pep Guardiola yet."

His signing will boost Guardiola's options in midfield following Kevin De Bruyne's departure, who will leave after a decade at the club having lifted six Premier League titles, as well as winning the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2023.

City finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League season and only secured a Champions League berth on the final day of the campaign.

They are next in action at the Club World Cup and face Wydad AC in their opening game on June 18, before taking on Al-Ain and Juventus in their Group G fixtures.