403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia supports Palestinian statehood
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Friday that the only viable resolution to the Middle East conflict is the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. His remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France plans to formally recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.
Peskov emphasized that Russia has consistently supported a two-state solution as the foundation for resolving the Palestinian issue, noting that Moscow’s recognition dates back to 1988 when the Soviet Union endorsed the Palestinian declaration of independence.
He stated that peace can only be reached by following UN Security Council resolutions, which deem Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal and call for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
Macron’s announcement, intended to promote a “just and lasting peace,” would make France the first major Western country to recognize Palestine, joining over 140 nations that already do so.
The move faced strong opposition from Israel and the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled it a “reward for terror” and a threat to Israel’s survival, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized it as “reckless” and harmful to peace efforts.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Spain welcomed the decision, with Riyadh calling it “historic” and Madrid urging other Western nations to follow suit.
The current conflict in Gaza erupted in October 2023 after a Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s military operations have resulted in over 59,000 Palestinian deaths, drawing international condemnation over the scale of civilian casualties and destruction.
In response, countries including Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico have formally recognized Palestine. Russia’s official recognition dates back to its Soviet-era endorsement of Palestinian independence in 1988.
Peskov emphasized that Russia has consistently supported a two-state solution as the foundation for resolving the Palestinian issue, noting that Moscow’s recognition dates back to 1988 when the Soviet Union endorsed the Palestinian declaration of independence.
He stated that peace can only be reached by following UN Security Council resolutions, which deem Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal and call for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
Macron’s announcement, intended to promote a “just and lasting peace,” would make France the first major Western country to recognize Palestine, joining over 140 nations that already do so.
The move faced strong opposition from Israel and the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled it a “reward for terror” and a threat to Israel’s survival, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized it as “reckless” and harmful to peace efforts.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Spain welcomed the decision, with Riyadh calling it “historic” and Madrid urging other Western nations to follow suit.
The current conflict in Gaza erupted in October 2023 after a Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s military operations have resulted in over 59,000 Palestinian deaths, drawing international condemnation over the scale of civilian casualties and destruction.
In response, countries including Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico have formally recognized Palestine. Russia’s official recognition dates back to its Soviet-era endorsement of Palestinian independence in 1988.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment