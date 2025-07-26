Inside Srinagar's Coaching Hubs: Anxiety, Isolation, & Invisible Pain

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As thousands of young Kashmiris pour into Srinagar chasing dreams of IITs, NEETs, and civil services, a silent crisis is unfolding in cramped hostels and buzzing coaching centres. Behind the glow of topper posters and motivational slogans, many students are sinking into anxiety, isolation, and burnout-what mental health professionals are now calling a“crisis in the making.”

Dr Mohd Abrar Guroo, a leading psychiatrist in the city, sees these signs daily.

“They don't talk about academics when they visit. They talk about chest pain, sleepless nights, panic attacks, and overwhelming anxiety,” he said.“Most of them live alone, away from home and emotional support. The rooms they stay in smell more of loneliness than freedom.”

One of his recent patients, a 17-year-old from Shopian, was convinced he was having a heart attack. But the diagnosis was anxiety brought on by prolonged isolation.“He hadn't spoken to anyone for two days,” the doctor said.“His roommate was a stranger.”

In another case, a girl from Baramulla shared:“I don't manage anything. The institute manages me.” She followed a strict 12-hour study regimen daily.

The city's high-pressure coaching culture is now drawing comparisons with Kota-the north Indian coaching hub infamous for student stress and mental health challenges.

“These are invisible dropouts,” said Dr Abrar.“They haven't failed exams, but they've checked out mentally long before the tests. They hide their suffering behind silence, fearing that vulnerability is weakness.”

With little to no emotional outlets, many adopt harmful coping mechanisms.“Some pick up smoking, turn to cannabis, misuse sedatives, or spend hours glued to screens. These are not bad kids. They're exhausted children without support,” Dr Abrar said.

He called for urgent reforms. Coaching institutes must reduce toxic schedules and bring in trained counsellors, he said. Hostels should create spaces that encourage healthy peer interaction. Parents, too, need to check in emotionally, not just academically.

“Struggling or feeling low isn't failure, it's part of the process,” he said.“A child's worth can't be defined by a rank. The real cost of this obsession may be their emotional well-being.”

“We celebrate toppers,” Dr Guroo concluded,“but it's time we also see those silently falling apart, and reach them before it's too late.” (KNO)