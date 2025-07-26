Palestinian Aromatic Oils Pioneer Blends Tradition With Innovation

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

What began as a small oil pressing operation in Jenin in 1987 has grown into one of Palestine's leading producers of natural and therapeutic oils. Bashir Hanthawi, founder of Al-Hanthawi Company for General Trade and Aromatic Oils, reflects on nearly four decades of transformation, determination, and a mission to revive Palestinian herbal traditions with a modern twist.

“Our journey started with edible vegetable oils,” says Hanthawi.“But in 2006, we took a major step by launching the production of medical and aromatic oils – a pioneering move in Palestine.”

Despite initial struggles to market local therapeutic oils in a landscape dominated by imported products and skepticism toward homegrown alternatives, Hanthawi stayed the course.“Many people couldn't believe these oils were produced locally – from Palestinian soil and with Palestinian hands.”

Cold-Pressed and Steam-Distilled Excellence

By 2015, the company had diversified its production methods. One method involves cold mechanical pressing of raw seeds without roasting, preserving the full nutritional and medicinal properties of the oil.

The second, more intricate process, known as essential oil steam distillation, extracts oils from over 23 native Palestinian herbs.“We place the plants in large steam tanks, and through a process of condensation, we separate the essential oils from the hydrosols – the aromatic water containing all the plant's beneficial compounds,” Hanthawi explains.

These hydrosols, scientifically called“hydrosol water,” are repurposed into a range of herbal-based medicinal soaps – from mint and rosemary to sage and lavender.

“When we say rosemary soap, we mean it's made with rosemary essential oil and rosemary hydrosol – both extracted from the same plant,” Hanthawi says.“We use olive oil as the soap base, enriched with coconut oil for lather and skin softness, and then infuse it with the full strength of the herb.”

From Local Resistance to Global Recognition

Breaking into the Palestinian market was not easy.“People were used to imported oils, and our locally made therapeutic oils seemed unfamiliar,” Hanthawi recalls. But perseverance paid off. The company not only found acceptance at home but also reached markets abroad.

Today, Al-Hanthawi Company supplies herbal oils to soap and cosmetics manufacturers in both the West Bank and Israel. The company has participated in international trade fairs and exports to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“Everything we produce is 100% Palestinian – from the hands that press the seeds to the herbs we grow and the soaps we craft,” says Hanthawi with pride.

With its unique blend of tradition, science, and national resilience, the company is carving out a niche for Palestinian oils on the global stage – drop by drop.

This report was produced as part of the Qarib programme, implemented by CFI (French Media Development Agency) and funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).