UNFPA: Gaza Birth Crisis Deepens Amid Starvation, Trauma And Collapsing Healthcare

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) CAIRO / PNN/

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where widespread hunger, a collapsed health system, and severe psychological trauma are resulting in alarming birth outcomes that threaten the survival of a generation.

Between January and June 2025, only 17,000 births were recorded in Gaza-down from 29,000 in the same period in 2022-a drop of more than 41% in three years, according to data from Gaza's Health Ministry.

At least 20 newborns died within 24 hours of birth during that time, and over 5,500-roughly 33%-were born prematurely, underweight, or required intensive neonatal care.

“The scale of suffering for new mothers and babies in Gaza is beyond comprehension,” said Laila Baker, UNFPA's regional director for the Arab States.“What we are witnessing is the systematic denial of the most basic rights to life and health.”

UNFPA reports that more than two-thirds of essential medications are unavailable and half of all medical equipment is damaged, undermining the ability of hospitals to care for mothers and infants. Many facilities have been destroyed or damaged, and ambulance services are barely functional.

The agency also noted that at least 170 UNFPA trucks carrying critical supplies-including mobile maternity units, ultrasounds, and portable incubators-have been stuck at border crossings since March due to access restrictions.

UNFPA is calling on Israel to allow the immediate and sustained entry of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, fuel, and food, warning that every delay costs lives.

A correction issued by UNFPA clarified that 220 stillbirths-not maternal deaths-were recorded in the first half of 2025.