Trump realizes his name is in Epstein documents
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears multiple times in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday, citing unnamed senior administration officials.
The Justice Department reportedly uncovered the references earlier this year while reviewing a large volume of documents tied to Epstein, as described by Attorney General Pam Bondi. In May, Bondi and her deputy allegedly informed Trump during a routine briefing that his name—alongside those of “hundreds” of other prominent individuals—was included in the material.
DOJ officials also told the president that they would not be releasing any additional Epstein-related documents, citing the presence of child pornography and private victim details. Trump reportedly agreed with the department’s decision to withhold the remaining files from the public.
In early July, the DOJ issued a memo claiming the rumored “client list” of Epstein’s island never existed and that there was no evidence to justify investigations into uncharged third parties. The department stated no further records would be made public.
However, the WSJ report contradicts Trump’s public remarks from last week, where he claimed Bondi never told him his name appeared in Epstein’s files. The administration has rejected the Journal’s reporting.
“This is another fake news story,” said White House communications director Steven Cheung, referencing the WSJ’s earlier article that alleged Trump had sent a crude birthday letter to Epstein in 2003. That report claimed the letter, part of a photo album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, featured a drawing of a nude woman signed with Trump’s name as pubic hair.
Trump strongly denied the allegation, saying, “I never wrote a picture in my life,” and accused the WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, of spreading defamatory lies. The president has filed a libel lawsuit against Murdoch, News Corp, Dow Jones & Co., and the two reporters involved, calling the publication a “disgusting and filthy rag.”
