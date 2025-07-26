AFU Operations Continue On Russian Territory - Cinc Syrskyi
“I reported in detail on the situation at the front. The hottest areas are Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, Dobropilia, and Lyman,” he said.
According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian soldiers are bravely holding back the onslaught and destroying the invaders:“The Russian Federation is paying the highest price for its attempt at a 'summer offensive' - about a thousand Russian soldiers killed and wounded every day.”
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked Ukrainian defenders for their resilience, courage, and professionalism in the most difficult circumstances.
“Our operations on the territory of the aggressor country continue,” Syrskyi emphasized.
He added that“the Headquarters discussed the issue of strengthening the resilience of the defense and, in particular, the direction of unmanned systems and interceptor drones.”
“The army needs more UAVs to save the lives of our servicemen and civilians in the rear. We are maintaining unity and working for victory,” the commander-in-chief concluded.Read also: CinC Syrskyi discusses frontline situation with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe
As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the key results of the regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, where they discussed the situation on the front and threats from Russia in the summer and fall.
