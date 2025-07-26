403
Fidan Criticizes Israel's Actions in West Bank
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday that he doubts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hesitate to annex the occupied West Bank if the circumstances align with his goals.
He cautioned that such a step would not align with Israel’s enduring strategic interests.
“If Netanyahu believes the conditions are right, I frankly don’t think he would hesitate. His mindset is maximalist,” he said in an interview with a Turkish television channel.
“But this won’t benefit Israel over the next decades.”
Fidan condemned Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “raging frenzy” that has escalated into a worldwide issue. He observed that the majority of nations, with a few exceptions, no longer side with Israel amid its nearly two-year-long conflict in Gaza.
Highlighting a change in global sentiment, he referenced French President Emmanuel Macron’s endorsement of Palestinian recognition.
“Except for US politicians, we don’t see open support for the current Zionist mindset in Israel,”
he remarked.
Addressing the ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire, Fidan outlined three key challenges: determining who will manage aid delivery in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and guarantees that the ceasefire will persist following Hamas’s release of hostages.
He further accused Israel of attempting to render Gaza uninhabitable, not only through destruction but also by inducing famine.
