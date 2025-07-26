403
AT&T (T) Stock Signal 24/07: Should You Sell (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 27.22 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and 28.40 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- AT&T (T) is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500. Both indices are at or near record highs, but cracks appear outside the AI sector. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence.
- The T D1 chart shows price action inside its horizontal resistance zone. It also shows resistance from the ascending 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish and has been contracting since April. Trading volumes are higher during selloffs than during rallies. T corrected as the S&P 500 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.
- T Entry Level: Between 27.22 and 28.40 T Take Profit: Between 22.79 and 24.89 T Stop Loss: Between 28.61 and 29.19 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.19
