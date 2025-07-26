AT&T (T) Stock Signal 24/07: Should You Sell (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Short Trade Idea



AT&T (T) is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500.

Both indices are at or near record highs, but cracks appear outside the AI sector. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence.

Enter your short position between 27.22 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and 28.40 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index AnalysisMarket Sentiment Analysis

Equity markets rallied to fresh highs yesterday, amid optimism over trade and tariff deals. Earnings season is bumpy with AI-related companies offering an upbeat outlook, while the non-AI-related sectors begin to show the impact of tariffs. Futures remain mixed after Alphabet boosted sentiment and Tesla tumbled in after-hours trading. Markets will focus on a slew of earnings today, which should dictate price action&T Fundamental Analysis

AT&T is a telecommunications holding company. It is also the third-largest telecom company by revenue globally and the third-largest mobile company in the US.

So, why am I bearish on T after its earnings release?

While AT&T reported improvements in select categories, like adding new mobile and high-speed internet subscribers, it continues to trail Mobile and Verizon. T also missed on its profit guidance. The share price popped amid an overall bullish mood on Wall Street, but the value destruction at AT&T and its weak balance sheet provide sufficient cause for concern. AT&T also suffers from a contraction in earnings per share, and it cannot sustain its current dividend at its current metrics.

The price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 15.86 makes T an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 25.98.

The average analyst price target for T is 30.09. It suggests moderate upside potential, but the downside risks are greater&T Technical Analysis

Today's T Signal



The T D1 chart shows price action inside its horizontal resistance zone.

It also shows resistance from the ascending 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level.

The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish and has been contracting since April.

Trading volumes are higher during selloffs than during rallies. T corrected as the S&P 500 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.

My Call



T Entry Level: Between 27.22 and 28.40

T Take Profit: Between 22.79 and 24.89

T Stop Loss: Between 28.61 and 29.19 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.19

I am taking a short position in T between 27.22 and 28.40. The balance sheet is weak, its earnings do not support its dividend, and AT&T destroys shareholder value. With its profit outlook miss and competition from T-Mobile and Verizon, I see more downside ahead after price action spiked into its horizontal resistance zone.

