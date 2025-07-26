Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port fell by $0.93, or 1.32 percent, to $69.48 per barrel on July 25, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis dropped by $0.93, or 1.91 percent, to $68.23 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $0.78, or 1.33 percent, to $57.61 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a drop of $1.24, or 1.75 percent, bringing the price up to $69.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.