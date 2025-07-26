CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Experiences Rapid Expansion As Over 5+ Leading Companies Advance Novel Therapies

DelveInsight's, “CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape. It covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to compare the efficacy of Bortezomib, Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (VRd) induction followed by a single administration of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) versus VRd induction followed by Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (Rd) maintenance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma participants for whom ASCT is not planned as initial therapy in terms of Progression Free Survival (PFS).

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs Profile

PHE 885: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novartis drug candidate, PHE 885, is in its phase I trials. The study is to evaluate the feasibility, safety and preliminary antitumor efficacy of autologous T cells genetically engineered with a novel B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). The drug is in the development for the multiple myeloma treatment.

JNJ-68284528: Janssen Biotech

Janssen's drug JNJ-68284528 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma. The drug is in pre-registration and from the class CAR-T cell therapies. The drug has been designated with orphan drug status.

The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies

Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation and others.

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



Table of Contents

