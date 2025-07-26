CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Experiences Rapid Expansion As Over 5+ Leading Companies Advance Novel Therapies
DelveInsight's, “CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape. It covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report
-
In July 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to compare the efficacy of Bortezomib, Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (VRd) induction followed by a single administration of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) versus VRd induction followed by Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (Rd) maintenance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma participants for whom ASCT is not planned as initial therapy in terms of Progression Free Survival (PFS).
DelveInsight's CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment.
The leading CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies such as Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation and others.
Promising CART-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies such as Cevostamab, Talquetamab, Bortezomib, Dexamethasone, Lenalidomide, Nivolumab and others.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs Profile
-
PHE 885: Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Novartis drug candidate, PHE 885, is in its phase I trials. The study is to evaluate the feasibility, safety and preliminary antitumor efficacy of autologous T cells genetically engineered with a novel B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). The drug is in the development for the multiple myeloma treatment.
-
JNJ-68284528: Janssen Biotech
Janssen's drug JNJ-68284528 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma. The drug is in pre-registration and from the class CAR-T cell therapies. The drug has been designated with orphan drug status.
The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Treatment.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies
Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation and others.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Subcutaneous
Intravenous
Oral
Intramuscular
Molecule Type
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Small molecules
Natural metabolites
Monoclonal antibodies
Product Type
Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies- Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation and others.
CART-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies- Cevostamab, Talquetamab, Bortezomib, Dexamethasone, Lenalidomide, Nivolumab and others.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
