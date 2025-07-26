Sharjah Real Estate's First Half Deals Surge 48% To Dh27b

Sharjah's real estate sector recorded a total trading value of Dh27 billion in the first half of 2025 - a remarkable 48.1 per cent increase compared to Dh18.2 billion during the same 2024 period.

The strong performance underscores the emirate's growing appeal as a regional investment hub, supported by progressive legislation, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD).

Recommended For You

The number of real estate transactions in the first six months of the year reached 48,059, up 3.3 per cent from 46,524 transactions in the first half of 2024. Sale transactions alone witnessed a significant leap, totalling 15,686 deals - an impressive 45.1 per cent surge from 10,809 deals during the same period last year. These sales spanned 214 areas and covered an expansive 90 million square feet, highlighting the emirate's geographic and sectoral diversity, SRERD data reveals.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director-general of SRERD, hailed the performance as a reflection of investor confidence and the sustained support of Sharjah's leadership.“This growth directly translates the firm trust in the emirate's real estate sector, both locally and globally,” said Al Shamsi.

He attributed the surge in activity to Sharjah's stable economic environment, flexible legislation, and modern infrastructure that appeals to both domestic and international investors.“Sharjah remains firmly positioned on the regional and international real estate map. We are witnessing consistent growth in sales and mortgages, bolstered by strong collaboration with financial institutions and an increasingly diverse investor base,” he said.

Mortgage transactions during the period numbered 2,582, with a combined value of Dh5.7 billion - underscoring the depth of engagement between property buyers and financial institutions. A total of 24 financing entities facilitated these deals. The highest number of mortgages was recorded in the Tilal area with 194 transactions worth Dh339.2 million, followed by Muwailih Commercial with 167 deals worth Dh707.3 million, and Um Fanain with 146 transactions valued at Dh222.6 million.

In terms of sectoral breakdown, residential properties dominated sales with 11,459 transactions - representing 74.6 per cent of total sales. Industrial properties followed with 3,195 deals (20.8 per cent), while commercial and agricultural assets accounted for 603 and 95 transactions, respectively.

Among the emirate's top-performing areas, Muwailih Commercial led with 2,898 transactions worth Dh3.5 billion, followed by Al-Belaida with 1,593 transactions worth Dh1.3 billion, and Al-Metraq with 1,387 transactions valued at Dh430 million. These hotspots continue to attract both investors and end-users, supported by mixed-use developments and strategic location advantages.

Sharjah also saw the registration of eight new real estate projects during the first half of 2025, including four residential complexes in Muwailih Commercial, Al-Tay, and Al-Tay West. Two industrial towers were launched in Al-Saja'a Industrial area, while mixed-use residential and commercial towers were added in Al-Belaida and Al-Waha. These projects reflect the emirate's evolving skyline and the growing appetite for integrated communities.

International investment continues to be a major driver of Sharjah's real estate boom. The first half of 2025 saw participation from investors representing 109 nationalities. UAE nationals led the pack with Dh12.2 billion worth of investments across 14,307 properties, accounting for 45.2 per cent of the total value. Investors from other GCC countries contributed Dh1.2 billion across 889 properties (4.6 per cent), while Arab nationals invested Dh5.4 billion over 4,057 properties (20.1 per cent). Investors from other countries made a record contribution of Dh8.1 billion across 3,878 properties - representing 30.1 per cent of total investments.

The number of foreign investors climbed to 6,662 - a 39.4 per cent increase year-on-year. These investors acquired 7,448 properties, marking a 40.6 per cent jump from the same period last year. The surge has been largely driven by Sharjah's decision to allow non-GCC nationals to own property, along with its expanding inventory of residential and commercial projects tailored to international standards.

In terms of nationality, after UAE citizens, Indian investors ranked second with 1,525 properties, followed by Syrians with 969, Egyptians with 685, Jordanians with 678, and Iraqis with 576 properties. This cosmopolitan mix highlights Sharjah's broad appeal and the increasing role of the emirate as a preferred destination for diversified real estate investment.

Reaffirming the department's commitment to sustaining this momentum, Al Shamsi said:“We are determined to advance Sharjah's real estate ecosystem by maintaining transparency, facilitating digital transformation, and ensuring investor satisfaction. Our vision is aligned with the emirate's strategy for sustainable urban development, economic diversification, and global competitiveness.