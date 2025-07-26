What's Next For LA Knight? 3 Realistic WWE Storylines That Could Shape His 2025 Run

LA Knight's direction in WWE seems uncertain. Could he help The Bloodline, fight Rollins' crew, or step away?

Seth Rollins may be on the sidelines with a knee injury, but his faction isn't slowing down. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been picking up where The Visionary left off, targeting stars like CM Punk and Jey Uso. With Roman Reigns and Mr. Yeet stepping up for SummerSlam, Rollins might just return for revenge at the biggest party of the summer.

If that happens, LA Knight could be brought in to even the odds. Aligning with Reigns and Jey would not only give Knight a major storyline boost, but also let him settle unfinished business with Rollins and his men. The story practically writes itself, especially if Rollins uses his injury as a ploy to surprise fans at SummerSlam.

Knight's addition to the feud would elevate him without needing a title and keep him in the conversation until WWE figures out a bigger role.

Reports suggest WWE had originally booked Seth Rollins to defeat LA Knight at SNME. But Rollins' knee injury forced a change mid-match, and since then, Knight hasn't been given a clear storyline. Despite his popularity, WWE doesn't appear to have a long-term direction for him at the moment.

Even promotional work like the WWE 2K25 ad with Nintendo Switch 2 seems more marketing than narrative. Unless Triple H finds a way to involve Knight meaningfully in Survivor Series or any major fall program, a short break might actually help his momentum. Giving LA Knight time off could help fans miss him again and allow for a stronger re-debut.

The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim may be in serious danger on the next episode of SmackDown. With Solo Sikoa arrested and the trio of JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa ready to attack, the odds aren't in their favor. This is where LA Knight can step in.

He's clashed with Solo Sikoa and The MFTs before. So helping out Fatu and Uso would be a natural fit and a fan-friendly return to the spotlight. He may not be the face of the feud, but it positions him strongly within a top storyline and keeps him involved with major names.

Knight joining this arc could also open doors for longer-term storytelling, maybe even setting the stage for a possible Survivor Series team-up or betrayal twist down the road.