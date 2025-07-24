Un Deux Trois Café Brings French-Inspired Artisanal Experience To Rogers, Arkansas

Un Deux Trois Café in Rogers, Arkansas. Image used with permission ©UnDeuxTroisCafé.

Un Deux Trois Café in Rogers, Arkansas. Image used with permission ©UnDeuxTroisCafé.

Un Deux Trois opens at The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, offering house-baked French pastries, artisanal beverages, and neighborhood charm in Northwest Arkansas.

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Un Deux Trois Café , a French-inspired café concept, is expected to open August 13, 2025 at The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, bringing the authentic charm of a neighborhood coffee café to Rogers, Arkansas. Located at 5465 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, AR 72758, the café will offer artisanal coffee and tea blends, house-baked French pastries, craft cocktails, wines, cold-pressed juices, and wellness elixirs in a welcoming space designed to create connection and community.

Un Deux Trois Café represents a unique addition to Northwest Arkansas's growing culinary landscape, emphasizing sustainability and quality sourcing practices. The café features sustainably-sourced, quality-tested beverage programs certified through ethical sourcing practices aligned with organic farming principles. The premium coffee and tea offerings include varieties from award-winning Colombian farms, reflecting the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility and exceptional quality standards.

"We're thrilled to bring the warmth and artistry of French café culture to Rogers," said Kristy Rans, Proprietor/President of Prime Hospitality Group . "Un Deux Trois will be a gathering place for all – whether guests are grabbing their morning espresso and croissant or settling in for an afternoon aperitif experience."

Un Deux Trois Café will offer house-baked French pastries and light café fare, alongside full espresso bar service and specialty beverages. The full-service café will feature French-inspired libations including Aperol Spritz and Belle de Nuit, curated wines from regions including Bourgogne and Piemonte, and wellness elixirs such as Calme Doré with chamomile and turmeric designed to promote relaxation and immunity.

The café will be open daily from Monday through Sunday, 7 am-4 pm, designed to serve everything from morning pastry and beverage rituals to afternoon aperitif experiences. Guests will enjoy ample parking and can relax on the inviting pergola patio, equipped with misters and fans for comfort during warm weather and heaters for cooler days.

The French-inspired café will feature:

- Sustainably-sourced beverage programs with rigorous quality testing and ethical farming partnerships

- Award-winning Colombian tea varieties from environmentally-conscious farm operations

- French-inspired libations including Aperol Spritz, Belle de Nuit, and Espresso Martini

- Curated wine selection featuring varietals from France, Italy, Argentina, and California

- Cold-pressed juices and wellness elixirs designed to promote relaxation, immunity, and wellness

- House-baked French pastries and light café fare prepared daily, including the Jamon Beurre Baguette

- Parisian-inspired atmosphere designed to encourage community gathering

Un Deux Trois is part of The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development by Great Lakes Capital , joining Ruth's Chris Steak House Rogers and the upcoming Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection in creating a sophisticated hospitality destination in Northwest Arkansas.

"Un Deux Trois Café is a perfect reflection of the thoughtful, high-quality experiences we're curating throughout the entire development. We're proud to help bring this vibrant new destination to life - one that raises the bar for hospitality in Northwest Arkansas and adds something truly special to the local landscape," said Kristen Sawdon, Managing Director & Principal, Great Lakes Capital.

The café opening will create new jobs in Rogers, contributing to the continued economic development of The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills area.

About Un Deux Trois Café

Un Deux Trois is a French-inspired café that brings the charm of a neighborhood coffee café to everyday life. Rooted in artisanal craft and built for modern pace, Un Deux Trois offers sustainably sourced coffee and tea blends, house-baked French pastries, craft cocktails, curated wines, cold-pressed juices, wellness elixirs and more in spaces designed to create connection and community. The café concept captures authentic French café culture while serving as a gathering place that encourages guests to linger, socialize, and return.

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Prime Hospitality Group, LLC is a family-owned company operating a growing portfolio of upscale restaurants, bars, and a café. PHG owns and operates 12 Ruth's Chris Steak House franchise locations across North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa. The expanding brand portfolio also includes The Exchange, a sophisticated cocktail bar concept; Brasserie 23, a modern French restaurant; and Un Deux Trois, a French café concept opening in Summer 2025. With a focus on exceptional service, culinary excellence, and elevated guest experiences, Prime Hospitality Group continues to set the standard across all its markets.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit:

