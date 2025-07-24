Aspen Dental Named 2025 Dental Innovator For Signature Elite Denture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Signature Elite Denture represents everything we stand for at Aspen Dental – making high-quality dental care accessible to patients who need it most," said Eric Kukucka, DD, vice president of clinical removable prosthetics and design technologies at Aspen Dental. "For patients dealing with tooth loss, this isn't just about getting a denture. It's about restoring their confidence, their ability to eat the foods they love, and their quality of life. Being recognized as a Dental Innovator Silver Honoree validates our commitment to providing patients with the best available tooth replacement products that are both beautiful and functional."

Advanced Technology Meets Patient-Centered Care

The Signature Elite Denture represents a breakthrough in denture technology, addressing the critical needs of the millions of Americans struggling with edentulism. With Aspen Dental serving more than 35,000 patients daily across 1,100+ locations in 46 states, this innovative solution provides patients with an even better tooth replacement option that combines superior fit, comfort, and durability.

Aspen Dental's comprehensive tooth replacement solutions are designed to meet patients at every point of their dental journey and budget. As the premium option, Signature Elite offers the highest level of customization to each patient's facial features, with the most detailed tooth shapes and gum texture for a natural, seamless appearance.

To prepare for the launch of the Signature Elite Denture, Aspen Dental created a comprehensive training program for more than 1,300 lab technicians nationwide, giving them the specialized skills needed to create high-quality dentures. Aspen Dental doctors also participated in a thorough training program to enable them to deliver high quality care in partnership with their lab technicians. This extensive training ensures every Signature Elite Denture meets strict quality standards, supporting Aspen Dental's commitment to better patient care through innovative solutions. By investing in technician development, Aspen Dental strengthens its ability to deliver excellent results that meet patients' individual needs.

The Signature Elite Denture is currently available at Aspen Dental locations nationwide.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world.

