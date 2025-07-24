No Compensation Policy For Plane Crash Victims: Civil Aviation Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the government currently does not have a specific policy to provide compensation to civilians killed due to plane crashes.

This information came in response to a question raised by National Democratic Party President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

The tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and several civilians after the aircraft collided with a hospital building, raised serious concerns about compensation mechanisms for ground victims. While the Montreal Convention, 1999, ensures fixed and timely compensation for passengers killed on board, there is no similar provision for citizens who die on the ground.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply, admitted that:“At present, there is no policy in place which mandates airlines to compensate for loss of life or property on the ground.”

The government further stated that there are no immediate plans to formulate such a policy.

MP Beniwal expressed deep concern over the issue, stating that the Ahmedabad incident resulted in the death of several people, including two MBBS students from Rajasthan.

He highlighted the absence of a direct compensation mechanism for ground casualties and pointed out that affected families must file civil suits against the concerned airline, proving fault, in order to claim any compensation.

He noted that while some state governments offer relief in such cases, it is neither uniform nor mandatory. Compensation through third-party insurance of airlines is available, but the process is complex, technical, and often prolonged-forcing bereaved families into years of legal and bureaucratic struggle.

Beniwal questioned whether the life of a common citizen holds less value simply because they were not on board the aircraft.

He demanded the creation of a clear, binding, and time-bound Ground Victim Compensation Policy, similar to the Montreal Convention, and urged that airlines be held accountable for automatic compensation under third-party liability.

He also posted a copy of the government's reply on the social media platform X, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, reiterating his demand for urgent action on this critical issue.