Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative And Educational Patriotic Product (FJK-539)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an educational and decorative product that would evoke patriotism," said an inventor, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented THE PATRIOT. My design could provide the perfect gift for anyone who is patriotic and enjoys learning about the history of the United States."

The patent-pending invention provides a patriotic accessory designed to play the national anthem and share historical information about the United States. In doing so, it offers educational value. It also may inspire discussions on patriotism. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to display so it is ideal for patriotic households and individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-FJK-539, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

